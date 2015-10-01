(Adds comments on global trends)
SALT LAKE CITY Oct 1 The U.S. economy can run
at "high-pressure" for a while to help push inflation back up to
the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal faster, a top Fed official
said on Thursday.
But the Fed should begin to take away the proverbial punch
bowl of easy monetary policy this year so that higher rates can
start to slow the economy before it develops risky financial
imbalances, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters after a speech here.
"It's okay to have the party," Williams said "but we just
don't want it to go too far."
The U.S. central bank last month held off on raising rates,
despite near-normal unemployment of 5.1 percent, largely because
of concern that the global slowdown could put further downward
pressure on U.S. economic prospects and inflation.
U.S. inflation has run below the Fed's target for years, and
the dropping price of oil and a stronger dollar has weakened
inflation further.
Most Fed officials, though, view the effects of the dollar
and of oil on inflation to be temporary. On Thursday, Williams
said the Fed would continue to look at the risks around the
global outlook, but said that he personally believes the central
bank will need to raise rates at either its October or the
December meeting.
Williams said he expects U.S. unemployment could dip as low
as 4.5 percent next year before heading back up to 5 percent in
2017.
If it were not for the global slowdown, he said, "we'd be
growing way above trend."
The Fed, he said, will eventually need to take action on
rates even though it will never be completely certain about the
outlook. Once it does begin raising rates, he said, the Fed can
always lower them again if the economic outlook changes
dramatically.
