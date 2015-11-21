(Adds quotes from Williams, background)
By Ann Saphir
BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 21 There is a "strong
case" for raising interest rates when Federal Reserve
policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data does
not disappoint, a top Fed official said on Saturday.
"The data I think have been overall encouraging, especially
on the labor market," San Francisco Fed President John Williams
told reporters after a conference at University of California
Berkeley's Clausen Center.
"Assuming that we continue to get good data on the economy,
continue to get signs that we are moving closer to achieving our
goals and gaining confidence getting back to 2-percent
inflation... If that continues to happen there's a strong case
to be made in December to raise rates."
The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight
interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, and the debate
is already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward.
Williams sought on Saturday to make clear that rate hikes
would not only be gradual, but would not follow the stair-step
pattern that characterized the Fed's last policy-tightening
cycle, when it raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point
at every meeting.
"I do think the slope is the most important thing to
communicate, the pace of increases," he said, adding that the
Fed's quarterly economic forecasts will be critical in that
regard, along with public comments from Fed officials and
possible changes to the Fed's post-meeting statement.
"We definitely do not want to, either through our actions or
our words, indicate a preference for a very mechanical path of
interest rates, whether it's every other meeting or however you
think about it," Williams said. "Since economic data can
surprise on the upside and the downside, maybe there will be
opportunities to show we are data dependent."
