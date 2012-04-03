SAN DIEGO, April 3 San Francisco Fed President
John Williams said on Tuesday that if the U.S. economy grew at
the rate he expected and unemployment stayed elevated, the U.S.
Federal Reserve is justified in keeping interest rates low
through late 2014.
"If the economic conditions change, that would move the date
up," Williams said in answer to a question after a speech at the
University of San Diego School of Business Administration.
Williams said he expects the unemployment rate to end this
year at around 8 percent, and inflation to fall to 2 percent
this year and 1.5 percent next year.
