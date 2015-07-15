(Adds comments, background)

By Ann Saphir

MESA, Ariz., July 15 The Federal Reserve could start raising rates as soon as September and lift them once more before the end of the year, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"September would be a very plausible time to start liftoff," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after giving a speech to the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Inflation in his view is likely to be back up at the Fed's 2 percent target, with a 50 percent chance of being higher than that, by the end of 2016. And the U.S. economy is likely to be at full employment "well before" that.

Williams, a voter this year on Fed policy, is seen as a centrist whose views are in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen. But while Yellen has repeatedly said she expects the Fed to begin raising rates this year from near zero, where they have been since December 2008, she has never said exactly when she would expect to begin doing so.

Most economists agree with Williams that strong employment growth puts a September rate increase squarely on the table. Meanwhile, traders of financial futures are betting the Fed will wait until December, or even next year.

Part of that disconnect is because the Fed is now less willing to give estimates of how long it will keep interest rates low, and is instead emphasizing the importance of data in driving its decisions, Williams said.

"We are not getting a lot of meaningful data right now," he said. "I think a big data point for me is going to be the annual revisions of GDP coming out at the end of July."

The revisions, Williams suspects, could show that first-quarter growth was actually stronger than the slight contraction current estimates have it at. That could help convince his colleagues, about half of whom think the economy can only handle one rate increase by year's end, that fundamentally the recovery is gaining traction. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)