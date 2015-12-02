PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 2 With the U.S. economy on
the cusp of a full recovery, the Federal Reserve should leave
near-zero interest rates behind "sooner than later," San
Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday.
Reprising an argument also made by Fed Chair Janet Yellen,
Williams said that an earlier start to rate hikes would allow
the Fed to remove monetary accommodation smoothly and gradually
while still giving the economy the "steady nudge" of monetary
accommodation that it still needs.
The Fed has kept U.S. interest rates pinned near zero since
December 2008, and is widely expected to begin a long process of
raising rates to more normal levels when policymakers meet in
two weeks.
Williams was careful not to mention the upcoming Dec. 15-16
meeting specifically, but his prepared remarks in Portland, Ore.
left little room for doubt that he would support a rate hike
then. The labor market is nearly at full strength, he said, and
while inflation is still below the Fed's 2-percent target, it
should rise back to that level within two years as temporary
downward pressures ebb and the economy strengthens.
"The next appropriate step is to raise rates," he said. "My
preference is sooner rather than later."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)