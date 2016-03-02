SAN RAMON, Calif., March 2 San Francisco Federal
Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday there has been
no substantial change in his outlook on the U.S. economy or his
opinion on the number of times the Fed should raise interest
rates.
"I am not going to opine whether we should have one fewer
(rate hike) or the same as before," Williams said when asked
about his view on the appropriate number of rate hikes this
year.
"It is really just the tactics, how many rate increases this
year versus next year. It's not a fundamentally different view
of the economy," he told reporters after a speech in San Ramon,
California.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)