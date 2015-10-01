SALT LAKE CITY Oct 1 Letting the U.S. economy
run at "high-pressure" for a while by keeping interest rates
relatively low will help push inflation back up to the Federal
Reserve's 2-percent goal faster, a top Fed official said on
Thursday.
But the Fed probably needs to raise rates this year to begin
to slow the economy before it develops risky financial
imbalances, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told
reporters after a speech here.
"It's okay to have the party. It's okay to get the party
going -- but we just don't want it to go too far," he said. If
it were not for the global slowdown, the U.S. economy would be
growing much faster, he added.
Williams said he expects U.S. unemployment could dip as low
as 4.5 percent next year before heading back up to 5 percent in
2017.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)