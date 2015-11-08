TEMPE, Ariz Nov 7 Raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nine years would send a positive signal about the economy, and could even spur some potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy a house, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.

"I do think if we raise interest rates in the context of an improving economy, a healthy economy, it does send a positive signal," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech in Tempe, Arizona. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Himani Sarkar)