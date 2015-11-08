BRIEF-Prospect Capital reports pricing of $225 mln of 4.95 pct convertible notes
* Prospect Capital announces pricing of $225 million of 4.95 pct convertible notes due 2022
TEMPE, Ariz Nov 7 Raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nine years would send a positive signal about the economy, and could even spur some potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy a house, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.
"I do think if we raise interest rates in the context of an improving economy, a healthy economy, it does send a positive signal," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech in Tempe, Arizona. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Prospect Capital announces pricing of $225 million of 4.95 pct convertible notes due 2022
MILAN, April 6 Investors interested in a 700 million euro ($746 million) portfolio of bad loans backed by real estate assets being put up for sale by Italy's Banco BPM must submit non-binding bids by April 10, three sources close to the matter said.
* Says public offering of 5.72 million common shares priced at $3.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: