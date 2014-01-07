PHOENIX, Ariz. Jan 7 The Federal Reserve will make gradual cuts to its massive bond- buying program in coming months as long as the economy continues to improve, and only a significant deviation from those expectations would force it to change tack, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"I see us continuing, over the next few meetings, steady measured reductions in the pace of asset purchases," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech.