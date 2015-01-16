SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 The Federal Reserve's
decision on when to raise interest rates will be driven by
economic data, a top Fed official said on Friday, shortly after
expressing his own view that mid-year would be an appropriate
time to consider a rate rise.
"Right now it's January. What we will do in June, September
or whatever, later in the year, will really depend on what's
happening in the economy, what's happening globally, in terms of
our goals," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a
Bay Area Council Economic Institute event. "I do not prejudge
what that decision will be until we actually have those debates
and discussions."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)