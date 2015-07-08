PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 29
LOS ANGELES, July 8 The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates twice by year's end, a top policymaker said on Wednesday, adding that new economic data since the Fed's June meeting has not changed that view.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voter this year on U.S. monetary policy, also said he believes that the drop in China's stock market is not a "main" issue for the U.S. economic outlook, and that his biggest concern over the Greek debt crisis is how financial markets react.
Closer to home, he said he does not expect markets to respond in a "strange or unpredictable" way when the Fed does begin to raise rates, and guessing about the market's likely reaction is not what is driving the Fed's policy decisions.
Williams made the remarks to reporters after giving a speech here. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.