SANTA CRUZ, Calif. Feb 28 San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams said Tuesday he personally
sees no need to delay raising rates until after the Fed's March
meeting, though he said a case could be made for postponing it.
"I personally don’t see any need to delay," Williams told
reporters after a speech to the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce.
Raising rates in March rather in June could allow the Fed to do
more than the three rate hikes most Fed officials, including
him, currently feel are appropriate, he said, adding that he
sees some modest upside risks to growth from potential tax cuts
under President Donald Trump.
