SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 The U.S. economy is dynamic and resilient, and is not setting up for another financial crisis of the type that former lawmaker Ron Paul has frequently warned about, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams was responding to an audience question about Paul's warnings about a coming financial crisis, dating from last year and before.

Williams was participating in a panel at an Economic Forecast Conference sponsored by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)