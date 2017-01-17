SACRAMENTO Jan 17 Fiscal stimulus under the incoming U.S. administration could speed U.S. economic growth more than expected, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday.

But downside risks, from a potentially slower growing China, and an economic shock in Europe or a possible weakening of the European Union, also loom and could hurt U.S. growth, Williams said.

"Right now I'm not predicting any of those, it's just those are the things that are on my radar," Williams said, repeating his view that the downside and upside risks to his outlook are balanced.

