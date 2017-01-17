GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
SACRAMENTO Jan 17 Fiscal stimulus under the incoming U.S. administration could speed U.S. economic growth more than expected, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday.
But downside risks, from a potentially slower growing China, and an economic shock in Europe or a possible weakening of the European Union, also loom and could hurt U.S. growth, Williams said.
"Right now I'm not predicting any of those, it's just those are the things that are on my radar," Williams said, repeating his view that the downside and upside risks to his outlook are balanced.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.
