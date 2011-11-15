SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Nov 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve should deliver a "fuller" roadmap for rate policy that would lay out Fed responses to a range of signals, including inflation, unemployment, and the pace of improvement in jobs and economic growth, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The proposal, by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, goes beyond that advocated by Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who wants to tie the central bank's policy to triggers based on just inflation and unemployment.

Williams also told the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce he wanted to see more data confirming his outlook on inflation before committing to further policy easing.

"If inflation is below my preferred target of 2 percent, the benefits of further accommodation are pretty clear," he said.

Williams, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel next year, sees inflation dropping to 1.5 percent next year.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)