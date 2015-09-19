ARMONK, NY, Sept 19 The Federal Reserve is aware
of the risk that a U.S. interest rate rise could sharply
influence some emerging market economies but that alone will not
delay a move to tighten, San Francisco Fed President John
Williams said on Saturday.
"It's definitely in our thinking, it's definitely a very big
concern," he said at a weekend conference.
"But I honestly, from my talking to colleagues across the
globe, do not worry so much that ... an appropriate monetary
policy, and gradual tightening over several years back to normal
interest rates, is a negative shock for the rest of the world."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)