By Ann Saphir
| IRVINE, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif. Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will target a "soft landing" when it comes time to exit its
super-easy monetary policy, raising rates and then selling the
assets it has accumulated in its bid to push borrowing costs
lower, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"We will sell them at a gradual pace," John Williams,
president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said in
response to a question about whether the Fed would "dump" the
assets it has accumulated once it needs to tighten policy.
Williams was speaking at the University of California, Irvine.
The approach follows a blueprint the Fed has earlier laid
out.
"We are looking for that perfect soft landing," Williams
said, saying he's optimistic the Fed will be successful.