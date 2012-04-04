SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Giant banks still pose a
threat to the economy should they collapse, a top Fed official
said on We dnesday, but the solution is to impose higher capital
requirements on them rather than break them up.
"As an economist I like that, you put a tax on something
you don't like, you don't try to ban it," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said in answer to a question at a
breakfast meeting of the San Francisco Planning and Urban
Research Association.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, who is not an economist
but whose background is in business, has proposed breaking up
the five biggest U.S. banks to prevent their failure from
threatening the financial system.
