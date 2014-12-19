BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told Bloomberg Radio Friday that he is already seeing some signs of wage growth, a key metric for a central bank keen for some signs of an inflation pickup as it gets ready to raise interest rates next year.
Still, Williams said he fully expects core inflation - which does not include volatile oil or food prices - to be below 2 percent when the Fed begins raising rates. The Fed uses core inflation as a guidepost for where headline inflation will be a year or so in the future; its 2-percent target is for overall inflation.
Williams will rotate into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting committee next year.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
* Moody's assigns AA3 to new la go bonds and affirms GO and related ratings; outlook negative