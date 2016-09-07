RENO, Nev., Sept 6 San Francisco Fed President
John Williams said Tuesday he does not worry about a flat or
inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve signaling that a recession is
looming.
"A lot of what we are seeing is about what is happening
globally, not specifically about the U.S," Williams said after a
speech in Reno, Nev., referring to the fact that long-term
yields are much higher than short-term yields. A yield curve is
said to be inverted when long-term rates dip below short-term
yields. He said he expects the Fed to raise rates gradually over
the next several years.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)