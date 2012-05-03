SANTA BARBARA, Calif. May 3 Three top U.S.
Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they would not favor
more monetary policy easing unless economic conditions took a
turn for the worse.
The jobless rate, which has come down sharply in recent
months, would need to be stuck at above 8 percent, "not just for
a few months" to require a third round of quantitative easing,
known as QE3, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.
"I would not find QE3 a good policy choice," Phildelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser told reporters, adding that a crisis
in Europe or a sharp drop in inflation could trigger a change in
his view.
"I'm in line with that," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)