* NY Fed's Dudley cites Q3 GDP, October employment
* Dudley still favors accommodative policy for a while
* Philly Fed's Plosser wants fixed amount of bond purchases
* Plosser says signs that time to wind down stimulus is near
By Jonathan Spicer and Dan Kelley
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Top Federal Reserve officials
from opposite sides of the policy spectrum pointed to
improvement in the U.S. economy on Monday, adding more weight to
the notion that the central bank is getting close to reducing
the pace of its monthly asset purchases.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and one of the staunchest supporters of the Fed's
easy-money policies, cited labor market improvements and
stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter as signs of
optimism for the U.S. economic recovery.
"I have to admit that I am getting more hopeful," Dudley, a
permanent voter on the Fed's policy-setting committee, told
students and professors at Queens College in New York.
"Not only do we have some better data in hand, but also the
fiscal drag, which has been holding the economy back, is likely
to abate considerably over the next few years at the same time
the fundamental underpinnings of the economy are improving."
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since 2008 and has
been buying $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each
month for more than a year to boost investment, hiring and
growth.
In separate remarks, Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser, an inflation hawk and critic of Fed stimulus spending,
said the central bank should set a fixed dollar amount on its
bond-buying program and end the purchases when that amount is
reached.
Plosser also pointed to improving economic conditions,
including better-than-expected hiring, and said the Fed missed
an opportunity to begin scaling back purchases in September.
"We cannot continue to play this bond-buying game by ear and
risk the Fed's credibility while creating lingering uncertainty
about the course of monetary policy," he said in a speech before
the Risk Management Association in Philadelphia.
Plosser first broached capping the bond purchases earlier
this month and spent Monday fleshing out the proposal.
U.S. GDP growth was 2.8 percent in the third quarter. In
October, employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls,
data that suggested the economy was able to weather the 16-day
government shutdown in the first half of the month.
Oil prices dropped sharply after Dudley spoke, perhaps on
the view that Fed policy could start changing more quickly than
expected. U.S. stocks turned lower late on Monday after scaling
record highs earlier.
There has been a shift among economists and investors on
views of when the Fed will begin to scale back its bond
purchases following the latest data. In the latest Reuters poll,
more U.S. primary dealers see the Fed beginning to taper before
March, a change from two weeks earlier when a majority expected
a reduction would not come before March.
STILL VERY ACCOMMODATIVE
While the broader Fed may be moving toward scaling back
purchases, it's unclear that Plosser's position on setting a
fixed amount for bond purchases will win a majority of support
on the committee.
Indeed, Dudley, despite his rosier assessment, said he
anticipates "very accommodative" monetary policy to be in place
"for a considerable period of time" given low inflation and high
unemployment in the world's biggest economy.
In response to student questions, Dudley, who is a close
ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, said the Fed remains
convinced the benefits of the quantitative easing program
outweigh the costs, adding there are no current signs the
bond-buying is leading to "disturbing" asset bubbles.
But Dudley was clearly more upbeat than the last time he
publicly weighed in on the state of the economy in the wake of
the 2007-2009 recession.
In late September, he said the labor market was not yet
healthy and the broader recovery still needed monetary support
from the Fed.
The comments come days after fellow Janet Yellen, the Fed's
vice chair and President Barack Obama's nominee to succeed
Bernanke, defended the Fed's bold steps to spur growth and said
she would press on until she was satisfied a durable recovery
was in place.
Plosser said he expected inflation to drift back toward the
Fed's 2 percent target in the next year and the jobless rate,
now at 7.3 percent, to end 2014 at 6.25 percent, a considerably
rosier outlook than many of his Fed colleagues.
The Fed has said it would keep interest rates at record lows
at least until the jobless rate hits 6.5 percent and inflation
expectations are no more than 2.5 percent.
Two Fed papers published this month suggested the central
bank should wait until unemployment hits 6 percent before making
any changes.
Speaking to reporters after his speech, Plosser said those
papers "weren't written by policymakers, they were written by
staff."
He added, "Staff do lots of things that are basically ideas.
It doesn't mean they will be accepted by the committee."