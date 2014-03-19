JGBs edge higher on BOJ buying, stronger Treasuries
TOKYO, March 21 Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by a regular debt-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan and overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries.
WASHINGTON, March 19 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press conference following the end of the U.S. central bank's March 18-19 policy meeting, see
TOKYO, March 21 Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by a regular debt-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan and overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries.
March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise