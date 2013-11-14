WASHINGTON Nov 14 A U.S. Senate banking panel vetting Janet Yellen to become chair of the Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it could vote on her nomination as soon as next week.

"The Senate Banking Committee plans to vote on Janet Yellen's nomination as soon as possible, which could potentially be as early as next week," a committee aide said.

Yellen would then need to win confirmation from the full Senate, which is expected to be a fairly smooth process.