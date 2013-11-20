WASHINGTON Nov 20 Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker said on Wednesday he has decided to support Janet Yellen's nomination to lead the Federal Reserve.

Corker, who voted against Yellen's nomination as Fed vice chair in 2010 and recently voiced skepticism about her taking over as chairwoman of the U.S. central bank, said in a statement that he decided to support her in part because he believes "she will bring a more transparent approach to Fed decisions and guidance."

"During our discussions, she made a commitment to moderate (bond) purchases as soon as she believes the data supports that action and shows that the current status cannot continue," said Corker, a longtime critic of the Fed's bond buying program known as quantitative easing.