Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that recent data pointed to a softening in spending in the U.S. economy which might partly be explained by the impact of bad weather.
"Since my appearance before the House committee, a number of data releases have pointed to softer spending than many analysts have expected," Yellen said in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee.
"Part of that softness may reflect adverse weather conditions, but at this point it's difficult to discern exactly how much. In the weeks and months ahead, my colleagues and I will be attentive to signals that indicate whether the recovery is progressing in line with our earlier expectations."
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.