NEW YORK, April 16 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was making "very meaningful progress" toward full employment but had some way to go yet.

"I do think we are seeing very meaningful progress, although clearly ... the goal has not been achieved at this point," she told the Economic Club of New York in answer to a question. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Walden Siew; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)