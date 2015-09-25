(Updates headline, adds to lead that on track to raise rates
By Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
AMHERST, Mass., Sept 24 Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen received medical attention on Thursday after
coughing, pausing and struggling to finish a speech in which she
said the U.S. central bank was on track to raise interest rates
this year for the first time in nearly a decade.
The 69-year-old Fed chief, who had been speaking for nearly
an hour before a packed university auditorium here, appeared to
lose her place in reading the last few lines of her speech on
inflation. She abruptly said: "Let me stop there."
As head of the world's most powerful central bank, Yellen
plays a major role in the global economy and has been at the
center of speculation over when the Fed would finally raise
rates after being at near zero for almost seven years now, a
move that would reverberate through financial markets worldwide.
The frightening few moments, in which Yellen appeared to
lose her concentration a few times in a speech at the University
of Massachusetts, Amherst, came in her first public comments a
week after she explained the Fed's decision to delay the
much-anticipated policy tightening.
"Chair Yellen felt dehydrated at the end of a long speech
under bright lights," Fed spokeswoman Michelle Smith said in an
email. "As a precaution, she was seen by (emergency medical)
staff on site at UMass Amherst. She felt fine afterwards and has
continued with her schedule Thursday evening."
A university spokesman said she was attending a dinner event
as planned.
For Yellen it had been a long day at the university that
started with a breakfast with graduate students and faculty,
according to three people who were there.
Nearing the end of her speech, she began to slow and then
lost her place in reading her notes, before pausing for 20
seconds, beginning again and then taking another 25-second
break.
The audience sat in silence as she coughed and appeared
slightly flushed before awkwardly concluding.
As she struggled, two people rushed from the audience to the
stage door to help her. Michael Ash, chairman of the school's
economics department, quickly joined Yellen on stage,
whispering: "Are you ok?" He gave her a plaque and followed her
off stage, with Yellen smiling faintly and walking slowly but
without assistance.
As people departed the auditorium, one was heard saying,
"That was scary."
Minutes later, two medical workers standing near the
backstage doors said they attended to the Fed chair. One of the
workers was carrying oxygen equipment.
The Fed declined to comment on whether Yellen, who has not
been known to suffer from any health problems, intended to seek
a medical check-up.
RATE HIKE EXPECTED THIS YEAR
Any questions about Yellen's own health could unsettle
financial markets that have been skittish about the health of
the global economy and the impact of a Fed rate hike, which
could rock bond markets and suck capital from emerging markets.
In her speech, Yellen said she expects to begin tightening
policy later this year as long as inflation remains stable and
the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment.
Recent global economic and financial market developments do
not significantly affect the U.S. central bank's policy, she
said.
That message, along with Yellen's contention that recent
inflationary weakness is likely transitory, may come as a
surprise to some investors who took last week's policy decision
by the Fed as a sign that a U.S. policy tightening was no longer
imminent and would likely come next year.
Much of the recent price weakness, Yellen said, is due to
special factors such as a strong dollar and low oil prices,
which are likely to fade, allowing U.S. inflation to rise to a 2
percent goal over the next few years.
Yellen said that both she and the policy-making Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) expect the world's largest economy to be
strong enough to achieve maximum employment and to keep
expectations for prices stable.
"Most FOMC participants, including myself, currently
anticipate that achieving these conditions will likely entail an
initial increase in the federal funds rate later this year,
followed by a gradual pace of tightening thereafter," Yellen
told hundreds of students and local residents at the University
of Massachusetts, Amherst.
As it stands, she said, U.S. economic prospects "generally
appear solid."
The Fed's decision to hold off raising rates for the first
time in nearly a decade was somewhat expected, given a recent
selloff in global financial markets that was sparked by fears
that China's economy is weaker than expected.
But economists and investors reacted to Yellen's cautious
tone last week by complaining of mixed messages and pushing
expectations of a rate hike out to March of next year, from
December previously, based on futures markets.
Yellen, however, said it was best not to delay "too long"
what should be a "quite gradual" pace of future rate hikes. "The
more prudent strategy is to begin tightening in a timely fashion
and at a gradual pace, adjusting policy as needed in light of
incoming data," she said on Thursday.
LONG DAY IN AMHERST
The Fed has two more chances to tighten this year, with
policy meetings set for October and December.
Yellen cautioned that inflation may rise more slowly or
rapidly than anticipated, which would prompt policy adjustments.
But she warned that letting inflation rise too much could
lead the Fed to tighten so forcefully it could roil financial
markets "and perhaps even inadvertently push the economy into
recession."
She also hinted at what would give the Fed assurance that
inflation would return to target, clearing the way to a rate
hike.
"We need," she said, "to be reasonably confident that we
will see continued solid economic growth and further gains in
resource utilization, with longer-term inflation expectations
remaining near their pre-recession level.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal
consumption expenditures price index, should rise to 1.5 percent
or higher next year, from 1.2 percent now, "barring a further
substantial drop in crude oil prices and provided that the
dollar does not appreciate noticeably further," she said.
She even floated the benefits of pushing unemployment,
below its long-run level of about 4.9 percent for a time, saying
that would help drive inflation higher, draw discouraged workers
back into the workforce and improve Americans' living standards.
Before the speech several people said they had spent time
with Yellen during the busy day in this college town. At the
breakfast, Yellen spent a lot of time discussing how the Fed
works and answered some questions, according to those who were
there.
In 2004, at age 57, she ran the Avenue of the Giants half
marathon, in the redwood forests of Northern California.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama, Howard Goller and Leslie Adler)