WASHINGTON Oct 25 Republican Senator Rand Paul
plans to put a "hold" on the nomination of Janet Yellen to be
chair of the Federal Reserve, CNBC reported on Friday, a move
that would force supporters to round up 60 votes in the 100 seat
Senate to confirm her.
CNBC, citing a source close to the Kentucky lawmaker, said
Paul was insisting on a vote on a bill he has sponsored to open
up the U.S. central bank's monetary policy decisions to
congressional audit.
Paul's office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The White House was always expected to have to secure 60
votes for the nomination to clear procedural roadblocks, and
Democrats have repeatedly expressed confidence in their ability
to do so. Democrats control the Senate 55-45 and would need only
five Republicans to support Yellen.
The Senate Banking Committee, which needs to vet the
nomination before it goes before the full Senate, is not likely
to hold a hearing on the matter until mid-November. Democrats
have an edge of four votes on the panel.
Although Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, is expected
to win Senate confirmation, the process is likely to be
contentious. Many Republicans have criticized the central bank's
aggressive easing of monetary policy as a dangerous courtship of
inflation that also risks fueling asset bubbles.
To lay groundwork ahead of her hearing, Yellen has been
lining up meetings with key members of the banking committee.
She plans to meet with Republican Senator Richard Shelby next
week and Senator Bob Corker, also a Republican, is in talks to
set up a meeting.
Both have been expected to oppose her nomination.