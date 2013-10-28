Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is considering hold a hearing on Janet Yellen's nomination to head the Federal Reserve on Nov. 14, a Senate aide said on Monday.
President Barack Obama nominated Yellen on Oct. 9 to succeed Ben Bernanke as chairman of the U.S. central bank when his term ends on Jan. 31.
The banking committee needs to vet the nomination before it can go to the full Senate for final consideration.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.