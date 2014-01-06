* Senate voteS 56-26 to confirm Fed vice chair for top job
* First woman to lead central bank in its 100-year history
* Yellen taking reins as Fed begins winding down bond buying
* Obama must still fill several other top Fed posts
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 Janet Yellen, a key force
behind the Federal Reserve's unprecedented and controversial
efforts to boost the U.S. economy, was confirmed by the Senate
on Monday to lead the central bank just as it begins to unwind
that stimulus.
When she succeeds Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term
as Fed chairman expires on Jan. 31, Yellen will become the first
woman to run the Fed in its 100-year history and just one of a
handful of women heading central banks globally. She is
currently the Fed's vice chair.
The vote to approve her was 56-26. Yellen won resounding
support from Democrats, but many Republicans voted no.
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in late
2008 and has quadrupled its balance sheet to more than $4
trillion through a series of massive bond purchase programs
meant to push down longer-term borrowing costs.
Yellen, 67, spent years defending those efforts, arguing
both as Bernanke's deputy and before that as head of the San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank that they would reduce borrowing
costs and spur hiring and economic growth.
Now those policies appear to be working: the U.S.
unemployment rate fell in November to a five-year low of 7
percent and the economy grew in the third quarter of 2013 at its
fastest pace in almost two years.
Yellen's main task in the world's most powerful financial
post likely will be to navigate the central bank's way out of
its extraordinary stimulus, beginning with dialing down its
bond-buying program.
In December, Bernanke began the process, leading the central
bank to its landmark decision to shave the bond purchases to $75
billion this month from a previous monthly pace of $85 billion.
The entire program, known as QE3 because it is the Fed's
third such effort at so-called quantitative easing, will likely
be shuttered by late 2014 so long as the economic recovery
proceeds as forecast, Bernanke said.
Many Republicans and several of Yellen's own Fed colleagues
see the wind-down of that program as long overdue and warn that
the buildup of bonds on the Fed's balance sheet could stoke
inflation or asset-price bubbles.
"This expansionary monetary policy cannot continue into
perpetuity without causing real and lasting damage to our
economy," said Senator Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican.
Those concerns notwithstanding, analysts by and large expect
Yellen to stick with the "dovish" approach to policy that she
has long been known for, with a focus on reducing unemployment,
particularly if inflation continues to run well below the Fed's
2 percent target.
Yellen has long argued that the Fed should tolerate slightly
higher inflation if that is the cost of fighting high
unemployment. But she has also advocated interest rate increases
when she felt the threat of inflation called for them.
"She is a strong person but she is also one who is open to
other people's opinion and learns quickly," said Bill Rhodes,
president of William R. Rhodes Global Advisors and a former
senior vice chairman at Citigroup. "I think there has been a
tendency to underrate her ability, frankly."
Yellen is the first person appointed to an initial term as
Fed chair by a Democratic president since Jimmy Carter named
Paul Volcker to head the U.S. central bank in 1979. Although
both Bernanke and his predecessor Alan Greenspan were
reappointed by Democrats, their initial nominations were made by
Republicans -- George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, respectively.
And with Obama already one year into his second and last
term as president, Yellen's appointment means his influence on
economic policy will extend beyond his presidency.
OLD HAND
Yellen's rise to the top of the world's most influential
central bank marks an important milestone for women, long
under-represented in the field of economics and finance.
"She is breaking an incredibly important glass ceiling,"
Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women,
a liberal group that advocates for gender equality, told
Reuters.
Even with the Fed's December decision to pare its bond
buying and set out a road map for the wind-down, the Yellen Fed
will have plenty of discretion. She could wait before making
further reductions if the recovery stalls, or dial the program
down faster should the job market strengthen unexpectedly.
The Fed sought to soothe investor angst over the reduction
in asset purchases with a strengthened pledge to keep benchmark
overnight interest rates low for a long time to come.
Maintaining the credibility of this pledge will be key to
keeping rates from rising too far, too fast, a key challenge for
Yellen as she faces the delicate task of setting the Fed back on
the path to more normal monetary policy without rattling
financial markets or disrupting the U.S. economic recovery.
As she confronts that assignment, Yellen will draw on years
of experience as a top economic policymaker, including her six
years as chief of the San Francisco Fed and her more than three
years as the central bank's No. 2 official.
She also served on the Fed's board in the 1990s when Alan
Greenspan was chairman and as a top economic adviser to
President Bill Clinton.
Yellen is a well-respected economics scholar and has taught
at the Harvard University, the London School of Economics and
the University of California, Berkeley.
Her research, some of it conducted with her Nobel-laureate
husband George Akerlof, includes papers on topics as disparate
as the rise in single motherhood, wage inflation and the
negative effects of advertising.
As the Fed's vice chair, she spearheaded the central bank's
adoption of a 2 percent inflation target and has championed the
forward guidance the Fed has used to shape market expectations
about the path of interest rates.
The central bank has said since December 2012 that it would
hold rates near zero at least until unemployment falls to 6.5
percent, as long as inflation stays in check. Last month it said
it expected to hold rates steady "well past" the time the
jobless rate threshold is reached.
FILLING HOLES
Obama is expected to nominate former Bank of Israel head
Stanley Fischer, an American-Israeli, to replace Yellen as vice
chair.
But he will need to fill at least two other seats on the
seven-member Fed board. One was left vacant when Elizabeth Duke
departed in August and another is expected to be vacated soon
when Sarah Bloom Raskin departs for the No. 2 job at the U.S.
Treasury.
Yellen's road to the helm of the central bank was a highly
political one that ran through last summer.
Obama only settled on her after his former economic adviser
Lawrence Summers withdrew from consideration in the face of
fierce opposition from within the president's own Democratic
Party. That opposition, centering on questions about Summers'
temperament for the top Fed job and concern over his part in
deregulating the banking industry, raised doubts about his
chances of winning Senate confirmation.