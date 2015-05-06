(Adds market reaction)
By Michael Flaherty and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON May 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday said high equity valuations could pose
potential dangers but that stability risks across the U.S.
financial system remained in check.
"I would highlight that equity market valuations at this
point generally are quite high," Yellen said. "There are
potential dangers there."
Yellen's view on the run-up in stocks was an answer to
questions from International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde, who joined the Fed chief for the opening
session of the "Finance and Society" conference here.
"We've also seen the compression of spreads on high-yield
debt, which certainly looks like a reach for yield type of
behavior," Yellen said.
U.S. stocks were trading lower following the comments,
building on earlier declines triggered by weak private job data.
Another potential trouble spot that Yellen pointed out was
low long-term interest rates, which could spike as the Fed
normalizes its policy, causing disruption across the financial
system.
"When the Fed decides it's time to begin raising rates,
these term premiums could move up and we could see a sharp jump
in long-term rates. So we're trying to ... communicate as
clearly about our monetary policy so we don't take markets by
surprise," she said.
U.S. Treasuries continued to slide for a ninth straight day
on Wednesday amid a global bond sell-off, with longer-maturity
Treasuries declining the most.
Yellen tempered these remarks by saying that she did not see
any bubbles forming at the moment, and she described risks to
financial stability as "moderated, not elevated."
The question and answer session with Lagarde occurred after
the two delivered similar speeches highlighting the need to
continue reining in risk across the banking sector.
Yellen also noted concerns about potential liquidity
problems facing certain asset-managers should they face a wave
of redemptions.
BANKER BEHAVIOR
In her remarks, Yellen outlined the contributions of the
banking system to society and the economy.
But she quickly turned her speech to the distorted system of
incentives and weak controls throughout the financial industry
that set the stage for the 2008 financial crisis.
"A combination of responses to distorted incentives by
players throughout the financial system created an environment
conducive to a crisis," Yellen said.
Lagarde also cast a critical eye on the behavior of bankers
and the need for change.
"What is needed is a culture that induces bankers to do the
right thing even if nobody is watching," Lagarde said in her
prepared remarks.
Lagarde noted that more women leaders would help improve
governance in the financial system, a comment that resonated in
the event's crowd and waiting speakers, which featured some of
the world's most powerful women in finance.
Lagarde also said bank compensation incentives need to
change so as to not reward excessive risk-taking.
Yellen said that regulators were too focused on individual
firms before the crisis, and not focused enough on the safety of
the entire financial system.
Policy makers, including the Fed, "remain watchful for areas
in need of further action or in which the steps taken to date
need to be adjusted," she said.
When Lagarde asked Yellen about shadow banking, the Fed
chief said it was an area the Fed was closely watching and one
that needed "appropriate regulation."
Yellen did not comment on monetary policy in her remarks.
