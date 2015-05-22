(adds CPI data, analyst quote in paragraph 4)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK May 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
likely to stick with plans to raise interest rates later this
year, with progress towards its employment and inflation goals
helping allay concerns over the economy's recent weakness,
current and former Fed officials say.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who on Friday will talk about the
economy's prospects, is expected to acknowledge the recent
sluggishness, including near stagnant performance in the first
few months of the year.
But she will also probably repeat the mantra that better
days should follow a temporary swoon, and highlight the
economy's steady job growth, keeping the Fed on track for its
first policy tightening in nearly a decade.
Hours ahead of her speech inflation showed a flicker of
life, with the Consumer Price Index, once stripped of volatile
food and energy components, recording a 0.3 percent rise in
April. Though the Fed uses another measure for its 2 percent
target, the CPI report on Friday showed prices increasing across
a broad set of items, giving the Fed "affirmation core trends
are moving their way," said TD Securities analyst Eric Green.
"In effect, inflation is not an obstacle to tightening."
Interviews with current and former Fed officials suggest
that policymakers do not need much more evidence that the
economy can withstand a modest initial rate rise by September,
long seen as a reasonable time to act.
"We have not seen a significant disruption on the employment
side, and inflation looks like it's pretty well contained for
now," despite the first-quarter slowdown, said Jeffrey Fuhrer,
senior policy advisor at the Boston Fed, which is among the more
dovish Fed banks.
Alan Blinder, a former Fed Vice Chair, said the combination
of the economy's lower potential output, worries about prompting
financial instability, and the fact that the Fed has long
telegraphed a move in 2015 are speaking in favor of at least
taking the first step towards reducing monetary stimulus.
"I wouldn't be totally shocked if the Fed (raised rates by)
25 basis points either in September or December, and then just
held there for a while to see what happens," said Blinder, an
economics professor at Princeton University.
The central bank has kept rates near zero since 2008 and
bought $3.5-trillion in bonds to pull the economy from a
recession that had sent joblessness as high as 10 percent.
Unemployment is now cut almost in half and runs near
estimates of full employment, and monthly jobs growth so far
this year has averaged 194,000. On Thursday, unemployment claims
reinforced the labor market's resilience.
While inflation is below target, oil prices are off their
lows and the soaring dollar has come off peaks scaled in March,
which should support U.S. prices.
To be sure, the harsh winter, strong dollar, a seaport labor
dispute and cuts in energy-sector spending could show the
economy actually contracted in the first quarter after
preliminary data showed it grew by a puny 0.2 percent. Some of
that gloom lingers on, with unexpected weakness in consumer
spending, business investment, and a growing trade deficit
fuelling concerns that the Fed's "lift-off" could be pushed
back, possibly until sometime next year.
A New York Fed survey of primary dealers showed the majority
still expected the central bank to raise rates this year, but
expectations shifted towards September and December compared
with the previous February poll where still nearly a third bet
on a June lift-off.
CONSISTENT EMPLOYMENT GROWTH
Yellen has said she wants to be "reasonably confident" that
inflation, which is 1.3 percent by the Fed's preferred measure,
will head toward a 2-percent goal before raising rates, but that
a significant pick-up is not a precondition to move.
This week, minutes from the Fed's April meeting showed most
policymakers expected inflation to rise to target in the
medium-term, thanks in part to the oil rebound.
"One of the things the U.S. has going for it is ... a broad
feeling that inflation will gradually rise back and,
importantly, we haven't seen slippages," said Mark Sniderman,
the Cleveland Fed's former chief policy officer who is now at
the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve
University.
"We don't seem to be in a world where we're concerned about
sliding back to 1 percent," he said.
Policymakers have stressed they are looking for consistent
employment growth to ensure wages will continue to tick up. At a
monthly average of 249,000 over the last 12 months, jobs growth
is in line with the run-up to the Fed's prior four tightening
cycles since the 1980s.
Yellen has made clear she would rather err on the side of
looser policy in hopes of bringing more people back to work
after the biggest economic dislocation since the Great
Depression. Her speech in Providence on Friday at 1 p.m. local
time (1700 GMT) may clarify whether she is starting to believe
this is as good as it gets, and that a rate rise will be soon
necessary.
"I think the Fed would very much like to get going on this
some time this year, even the more dovish members would probably
be willing, and maybe even desire, a small move," said former
Richmond Fed President Al Broaddus. "I don't think this spate of
data is enough to derail that expectation yet."
