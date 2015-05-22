* Fed chief brushes off early-year economic swoon
By Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty
PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 22 Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen was clearer than ever on Friday that the central
bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, as the U.S.
economy was set to bounce back from an early-year slump and as
headwinds at home and abroad waned.
Yellen spoke amid growing concern at the Fed about
volatility in financial markets once it begins to raise rates,
and a desire to begin coaxing skeptical investors towards
accepting the inevitable: that a 6-1/2-year stretch of near-zero
interest rates would soon end.
In a speech to a business group in Providence, Rhode Island,
Yellen said she expected the world's largest economy to
strengthen after a slowdown due to "transitory factors" in
recent months, and noted that some of the weakness might be due
to "statistical noise."
The confident tone suggested the Fed wants to set the stage
as early as possible for its first rate rise in nearly a decade,
with Yellen stressing that monetary policy must get out ahead of
an economy whose future looks bright.
While cautioning that such forecasting is always highly
uncertain, and citing room for improvement in the labor market,
the Fed chief said delaying a policy tightening until employment
and inflation hit the central bank's targets risked overheating
the economy.
"For this reason, if the economy continues to improve as I
expect, I think it will be appropriate at some point this year
to take the initial step to raise the federal funds rate
target," and begin normalizing monetary policy, Yellen told the
Providence Chamber of Commerce.
In a speech in March, Yellen said only that a rate hike "may
well be warranted later this year," though the Fed was at the
time giving "serious consideration" to making the move.
Investors globally are attempting to predict when the Fed
will modestly tighten policy. Most economists point to
September, while traders in futures markets held firm on
December.
Ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, Treasury yields
hit session highs after Yellen spoke on Friday, and short-term
interest rate futures extended losses, hitting session lows.
U.S. stocks were largely flat.
"This is probably the most telegraphed Fed lift-off in some
time," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Bolton
Global Asset Management. "I think they're concerned about the
market's reaction - they don't want to have a period of
volatility that causes the market to react in a crash-type
form."
Yellen, however, struck some familiar dovish chords, noting
that the "generally disappointing pace of wage growth ...
suggests that the labor market has not fully healed."
She said less progress had been made on lifting inflation,
though she said the Fed believes it will rise to the central
bank's medium-term 2 percent goal as oil prices rebound and
other temporary factors dissipate.
"With the waning of the headwinds ... the U.S. economy seems
well-positioned for growth," Yellen said, predicting "moderate"
employment and output growth this year and beyond.
She also reinforced the notion that rate hikes will depend
on incoming economic data and that the tightening process, once
it begins, is likely to be gradual.
"Yellen believes the economy is improving and that the Fed
will raise rates this year," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market
analyst at Phoenix Financial Services. "It is just waiting for
the right data to do that."
