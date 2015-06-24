WASHINGTON, June 24 A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual address to Congress will begin on July 15.

The leader of the Fed is compelled by law to give a monetary policy update to the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee twice per year.

Yellen will address the House on July 15 beginning at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the committee said in a statement. That address is usually followed the next day by an appearance in front of the Senate. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)