WASHINGTON Nov 17 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Tuesday condemned a proposal in the U.S. Congress that
would require the central bank to tie interest rate policy to a
mathematical rule, arguing this would "severely damage the U.S.
economy."
In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen said the proposed law,
which could see a vote in the House of Representatives after
Wednesday, would hamstring the Fed's ability to respond to
crises and would also be an intrusion on its independence.
This would "likely lead to an increase in inflation fears
and market interest rates, a diminished status of the dollar in
global financial markets, and reduced economic and financial
stability," she said.
