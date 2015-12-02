(Adds comments on possible pace of rate increases)
By Jason Lange and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S.
interest rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the
economy's recovery from recession.
Yellen did not indicate if she still expected a rate hike
would be warranted at the Fed's last remaining policy meeting
this year on Dec. 15-16.
In her remarks to the Economic Club of Washington, she
expressed confidence in the U.S. economy, saying job growth
through October suggested the labor market was still healing
although not yet at full strength. She also reaffirmed her view
that the drag from abroad on U.S. economic growth and inflation
would start to moderate next year.
Already, she saw risks from abroad as having dissipated
since the summer, and noted consumer spending was "particularly
solid" and that its outlook remained positive.
"When the Committee begins to normalize the stance of
policy, doing so will be a testament ... to how far our economy
has come," she said, referring to the Fed's policy-setting
committee. "In that sense, it is a day that I expect we all are
looking forward to."
Investors were already betting the Fed would lift its
benchmark rate this month from the 0 to 0.25 percent range where
it has held since 2008. Economists also see a strong chance of a
December lift-off.
The dollar initially strengthened on the currency markets,
indicating more confidence that higher interest rates were
around the corner.
"Yellen gave a fairly positive assessment of the economy
that would be consistent with the Fed raising rates at their
December meeting," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist
at BNP Paribas in New York.
As in previous speeches and public appearances, Yellen said
the timing of the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade
was not as important as the path of subsequent hikes, which
policymakers expect will be gradual. Waiting too long to raise
rates could deal an accidental blow to the economy, she warned.
"An abrupt tightening would risk disrupting financial
markets and perhaps even inadvertently push the economy into
recession," she said.
Responding to a question after her speech, she said the Fed
would weigh incoming data to set the pace of hikes and that
policymakers do not expect a mechanical path of rate moves. The
Fed schedules policy reviews eight times a year and in the past
it has often raised rates at successive meetings.
"This may turn out to be a very different cycle than past
cycles," she said.
