PHILADELPHIA, June 6 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen on Monday gave a largely upbeat assessment of the U.S.
economic outlook and said interest rate hikes are coming but, in
an omission that stood out to some investors, gave little sense
of when.
Overall, Yellen said, "I see good reasons to expect that the
positive forces supporting employment growth and higher
inflation will continue to outweigh the negative ones."
While last month's jobs report, released Friday, was
"disappointing," and bears watching, policymakers will respond
"only to the extent that we determine or come to the view that
the data is meaningful in terms of changing our view of the
medium- and longer-term economic outlook."
Though she stressed surprises could emerge that could change
her expectations, and listed four main risks to the U.S. economy
- slower demand and productivity, and inflation and overseas
risks - she concluded by downplaying them all and flagging her
expectation that "further gradual increases in the federal funds
rate are likely to be appropriate."
Still, Yellen was careful not to give any hints about the
timing of a next rate increase, in contrast to a speech on May
27, when she said such a move would probably be appropriate "in
coming months."
To some investors, the absence of a timeframe in Monday's
remarks suggests the Fed will delay its next rate hike well
beyond next week, when U.S. central bankers next gather to make
monetary policy.
Economists now see September or possibly July as the most
likely time for a quarter-point policy tightening, while traders
in futures markets are betting on later in the year.
But to others, Yellen's repeated emphasis on the positive
aspects of recent economic data continues to suggest a rate hike
in the near future.
"The fact that she did remove that timeframe I think just
suggests that June's off the table, July is possible if the data
cooperates," said Omar Esiner, chief market analyst for
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "She's a little bit
more upbeat in that respect than the Street and I think that was
a main takeaway for me."
The U.S. central bank raised rates from near zero in
December in the first U.S. policy tightening in nearly a decade.
Prospects of another hike this month were all but killed by
a report last week showing only 38,000 jobs were created in May,
somewhat muting recent upbeat data on consumer spending, housing
and overall U.S. growth.
Although the jobs report was "concerning, let me emphasize
that one should never attach too much significance to any single
monthly report," Yellen said at the World Affairs Council of
Philadelphia. "Other timely indicators from the labor market
have been more positive."
The dollar initially rose following Yellen's comments but
later retraced, and financial markets did not give an
appreciable signal on whether investors saw more or less chances
of a rate hike in the near future. U.S. stock prices were up
modestly from levels just before the speech.
While Yellen did not repeat her line from a week-and-a-half
ago when she said rate hikes would probably be appropriate in
coming months, she said she remained optimistic inflation would
rise to the Fed's 2-percent goal because oil prices had reversed
their downward path and the dollar had steadied after a long
period of gains.
