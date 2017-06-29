BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
WASHINGTON, June 29 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the U.S. central bank's semiannual report on the economy and monetary policy before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on July 12, the committee said on Thursday.
It said the hearing would take place at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: