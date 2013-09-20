By Rachelle Younglai and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 White House officials are
mustering support among Democrats on the Senate Banking
Committee to back Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen, three
sources said on Friday, laying the groundwork for her expected
nomination to the Fed's top job.
Two Senate Democratic aides, who requested anonymity, said
officials had encouraged senators to support Yellen and talk her
up, hardening the sense that President Barack Obama has settled
on her to replace Fed chief Ben Bernanke when his term ends in
January.
A third source familiar with the calls said the White House
had reached out to some of the 20 Democratic senators who had
signed a letter to Obama in July urging him to appoint Yellen,
who would be the first woman to hold the job if confirmed by the
Senate.
This source said the White House had not communicated that
Obama had made a decision on who to nominate, but wanted to make
sure any negative reports about Yellen did not go unanswered.
The outreach to Capitol Hill indicates a serious effort to
make sure her confirmation would run smoothly. A White House
official said earlier this week that Yellen was the leading
candidate.
The third source said the calls were mostly at the staff
level, although some senators may have been contacted directly.
Obama, who leaves on a week-long tour of Asia on Oct. 6, is
expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.
Yellen, who is seen as one of the most dovish Fed officials,
is likely to enjoy solid backing from Democrats, but could draw
some fire from Republicans worried that the central bank's
aggressive efforts to spur stronger economic growth could fuel
inflation or asset bubbles.
Democrats control the Senate 54-46, but any nomination is
likely to need to secure 60 votes to overcome procedural
hurdles. Republicans have not indicated whether they might seek
to block a Yellen nomination.
Yellen became the front runner after former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew from the race on Sunday in
the face of opposition from liberal Democrats.
Obama was felt to favor his selection. But Summers' record
of advocacy for financial deregulation, as well as remarks in
the past deemed as sexist, sparked a backlash among some
Democrats on the banking panel that would need to decide whether
to send any nomination to the full Senate for approval.
Obama said last month that Summers and Yellen were both
being considered for the job, the most powerful economic office
in the nation, as was former Fed vice chair Donald Kohn.
One of the senate aides said Kohn's name had not come up in
the conversations with the White House.