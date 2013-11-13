WASHINGTON Nov 13 Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to chair the Federal Reserve, said the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and labor market that are still underperforming.

"I believe that supporting the recovery today is the surest path to returning to a more normal approach to monetary policy," she said in remarks prepared for delivery to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

A copy was made available in advance of the hearing.