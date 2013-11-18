By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The most revealing thing
about Janet Yellen's widely praised Senate confirmation hearing
performance last week might not have been what she said, but
what she didn't say - and how she didn't say it.
President Barack Obama's nominee to be the next chair of the
Federal Reserve smiled and nodded her way through a two-hour
hearing on Thursday without giving the Senate Banking Committee
any real clues as to how she views near-term monetary policy
choices.
She made plain that she thought it important to maintain
aggressive efforts to spur U.S. economic growth and hiring. But
her comments went no further than last month's statement from
the Fed's policy-setting committee.
Senators asked her how long the central bank could keep
buying bonds, and seemed satisfied with her mild observation
that purchases could not go on forever. She provided no clues to
whether she leans toward reducing them next month, or next year.
Economists had not expected her to intentionally front-run
decisions yet to be made by the Fed's policy-setting committee.
For one thing, current Fed chief Ben Bernanke doesn't step down
until Jan. 31. Yellen is expected to comfortably secure
confirmation by the full Senate to replace him.
But successfully parrying questions before Congress without
accidentally hinting on future policy was seen as an important
first success for the 67-year-old former professor.
"She understood how to give an answer that was at least
somewhat responsive to the question, without betraying any new
information. It was an impressive performance," said Stephen
Oliner, a former senior Fed economist.
A second thing she didn't say anything about was her view on
strengthening the Fed's forward guidance on when it might
eventually raise interest rates.
Here she owes a big assist to the senators. No one asked
about it even though speculation is rife that the Fed will soon
decide to keep rates near zero at least until the jobless rate
drops to 6.0 percent. Its current threshold is 6.5 percent.
Still, Yellen's performance on other issues left little
doubt that if she had been asked, she would have offered an
even-handed discussion on the economic literature around the
issue, with scant information on where she stood.
That was how she dealt with the query from Virginia Senator
Mark Warner on lowering the interest the Fed pays on the excess
reserves it holds for banks, which some officials think would be
a way to give the economy a bit more stimulus.
Yellen explained the pros and cons, reminded lawmakers that
reducing IOER, as it is called, could be problematic for the
money market mutual fund industry, and left them none the wiser.
YELLEN FED
Keeping calm under pressure is an important quality for a
successful central banker.
Fed watchers reckoned that it took Bernanke a year to really
settle into the role, and recall the tell-tale quaver in his
voice that betrayed the strain of being grilled by lawmakers.
To be sure, Yellen got far kinder treatment than Bernanke
often received. Perhaps that was because the Fed's Republican
critics did not want to be seen baiting the first woman
nominated to lead the central bank. Or perhaps they felt it
would draw attention away from Obama's healthcare woes.
But there was also interest in whether her reticence on
shedding light on future policy might reflect a desire to avoid
building expectations, which her colleagues at the Fed would
subsequently have to either validate or ignore.
In essence, will the Yellen Fed be more like the Bernanke
Fed or the Fed under Alan Greenspan? Greenspan was much more
likely to offer clues on where he wanted to lead policy.
"Greenspan would give a little wink and nod and then the
committee would have to go along after the fact," said Michael
Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
"It is a probably good thing for the committee overall that
she can sit in front of Congress and answer questions in a way
that does not make the committee feel like their next move has
to deliver on expectations set by what the chairman had already
said."