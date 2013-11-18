WASHINGTON Nov 18 The Senate Banking Committee
will vote on Thursday on President Barack Obama's nomination of
Janet Yellen to be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, a
sign her confirmation to become the first woman to lead the
central bank was advancing smoothly.
The committee will meet at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) to vote on
whether to send Yellen's nomination to the full Senate for
consideration, it said in a statement on Monday.
Yellen, whose hearing before the banking panel last Thursday
to vet her credentials for the post was widely viewed as having
gone well, is expected to win confirmation with relative ease.
Yellen is currently vice chair of the Federal Reserve board
and a former president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank.
Obama's Democrats hold 12 of the 22 seats on the committee
and control 55 of the 100 votes in the Senate, which means she
would need to gather only five Republican votes to overcome any
procedural hurdles.
Furthermore, some Republican committee members who have
harshly criticized the central bank's ultra-easy policies did
not choose to use the hearing to pressure Yellen.
Some analysts saw this as a deliberate effort to avoid
drawing attention away from deep problems around the roll-out of
Obama's signature healthcare reform, since picking a fight over
Yellen might have become a distraction.
To be sure, several Republicans say they will place holds on
her nomination to win leverage on other issues, ensuring that
she will need to get at least 60 votes to be confirmed.
South Carolina's Lindsey Graham wants more information about
an attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya in 2012, while
Kentucky's Rand Paul wants to force a vote on his bill to open
the Fed's monetary policy decisions to congressional audit.