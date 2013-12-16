WASHINGTON Dec 16 A vote on confirming Janet
Yellen as the next head of the Federal Reserve is likely on
Thursday, shortly before the U.S. Senate recesses for the year,
a senior Senate aide said on Monday.
Yellen, currently the Fed's vice chair, would be the first
woman to lead the U.S. central bank and is expected to win
Senate confirmation. She would replace Ben Bernanke, whose term
ends on Jan. 31.
"The Senate also must confirm Janet Yellen as head of the
Federal Reserve," said Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as he
outlined the Senate's remaining work before breaking for the
year.