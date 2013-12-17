WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell on Tuesday announced his opposition to President
Barack Obama's appointment of Janet Yellen as the next head of
the Federal Reserve.
Yellen, who nonetheless is expected to win Senate
confirmation this week, has stirred McConnell's concerns "about
her commitment to the most important job of the central bank -
maintaining the purchasing power of the dollar. After years of
federal stimulus, we need a Fed chairman who is unquestionably
committed to a strong dollar," McConnell said in a statement.
McConnell also noted that he supports legislation being
pushed by fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul that would establish
regular audits of the Fed. McConnell is running for re-election
and faces a 2014 challenge from a Tea Party-backed candidate, as
well as a Democratic opponent.