CEE MARKETS-Currencies trade near multi-month lows, Romania scraps auctions
* Zloty touches 7-week low, leu near 9-month low * Polish central bank sees CPI below target until 2019 * Romanian wages surge, concern over deficit * Romania rejects all bids at government bond auction (Adds Romania's failed bond auction, rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 13 Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro