DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Wednesday that it postponed Thursday's hearing with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Washington area is expecting a significant snowstorm that could conflict with Yellen's testimony.
The committee said the hearing, in which Yellen is due to deliver the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, would be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date.
