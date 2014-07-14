July 14 The Federal Reserve will still need to
deliver "unusually accommodative" monetary policy even once the
U.S. economy returns to "where we want it to be," Fed Chair
Janet Yellen was quoted as saying in a magazine article.
The New Yorker, which interviewed Yellen three times in the
last few months, in its July 21 issue quoted her as saying the
economy still faced headwinds.
"And so even when the headwinds have diminished to the point
where the economy is finally back on track and it's where we
want it to be, it's still going to require an unusually
accommodative monetary policy," she is quoted as saying in the
article that stresses Yellen's role as public servant.
"I come from an intellectual tradition where public policy
is important, it can make a positive contribution, it's our
social obligation to do this," she says in an online version of
the article. "We can help to make the world a better place."
Yellen, who took the Fed's reins in February, is set to
testify on monetary policy before congressional committees
Tuesday and Wednesday. She has long stressed the lingering
damage the recession brought on the labor market, and is
expected to do so again this week.
Still, a quickly falling unemployment rate and firming
inflation is putting pressure on the central bank to consider
setting the stage for a rise in interest rates, probably next
year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)