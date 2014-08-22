Aug 22 Following are highlights from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks on labor markets as
prepared for delivery at the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's
Jackson Hole central banking conference.
ON THE LABOR MARKET RECOVERY AND MONETARY POLICY
"As the recovery progresses, assessments of the degree of
remaining slack in the labor market need to become more nuanced
because of considerable uncertainty about the level of
employment consistent with the Federal Reserve's dual mandate.
"Accordingly, the reformulated forward guidance reaffirms
the FOMC's view that policy decisions will not be based on any
single indicator, but will instead take into account a wide
range of information on the labor market, as well as inflation
and financial developments."
ON LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION
"As an accounting matter, the drop in the participation rate
since 2008 can be attributed to increases in four factors:
retirement, disability, school enrollment, and other reasons,
including worker discouragement. Of these, greater worker
discouragement is most directly the result of a weak labor
market, so we could reasonably expect further increases in labor
demand to pull a sizable share of discouraged workers back into
the workforce."
"Indeed, the flattening out of the labor force participation
rate since late last year could partly reflect discouraged
workers rejoining the labor force in response to the significant
improvements that we have seen in labor market conditions. If
so, the cyclical shortfall in labor force participation may have
diminished."
ON PART-TIME WORKERS
"At nearly 5 percent of the labor force, the number of such
workers is notably larger, relative to the unemployment rate,
than has been typical historically, providing another reason why
the current level of the unemployment rate may understate the
amount of remaining slack in the labor market."
"Despite ... challenges in assessing where the share of
those employed part time for economic reasons may settle in the
long run, the sharp run-up in involuntary part-time employment
during the recession and its slow decline thereafter suggest
that cyclical factors are significant."
ON HIRING
"A significant increase in job openings over the past year
suggests notable improvement in labor market conditions, but the
hiring rate has only partially recovered from its decline during
the recession. Given the rise in job vacancies, hiring may be
poised to pick up, but the failure of hiring to rise with
vacancies could also indicate that firms perceive the prospects
for economic growth as still insufficient to justify adding to
payrolls. Alternatively, subdued hiring could indicate that
firms are encountering difficulties in finding qualified job
applicants.
That said, the balance of evidence leads me to conclude that
weak aggregate demand has contributed significantly to the
depressed levels of quits and hires during the recession and in
the recovery."
ON WAGE INFLATION
"In real terms, wages have been about flat, growing less
than labor productivity. This pattern of subdued real wage gains
suggests that nominal compensation could rise more quickly
without exerting any meaningful upward pressure on inflation.
And, since wage movements have historically been sensitive to
tightness in the labor market, the recent behavior of both
nominal and real wages point to weaker labor market conditions
than would be indicated by the current unemployment rate."
ON LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYED
"The argument is that workers who have suffered long-term
unemployment - along with, perhaps, those who have dropped out
of the labor force but would return to work in a stronger
economy - face significant impediments to reemployment. In this
case, further improvement in the labor market could entail
stronger wage pressures for a time before maximum employment has
been attained."
ON LABOR SLACK
"With the economy getting closer to our objectives, the
FOMC's emphasis is naturally shifting to questions about the
degree of remaining slack, how quickly that slack is likely to
be taken up, and thereby to the question of under what
conditions we should begin dialing back our extraordinary
accommodation. As should be evident from my remarks so far, I
believe that our assessments of the degree of slack must be
based on a wide range of variables and will require difficult
judgments about the cyclical and structural influences in the
labor market."
ON MONETARY POLICY
"As the FOMC has noted in its recent policy statements, the
stance of policy will be guided by our assessments of how far we
are from our objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent
inflation as well as our assessment of the likely pace of
progress toward those objectives."
(Washington economics team)