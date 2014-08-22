* Structural labor market shifts complicating Fed's task -
Yellen
* Fed chief calls for "pragmatic" policy approach
* She affirms view that jobless rate understates slack
(Recasts; adds quote, background, latest market reaction)
By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 22 Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen called for a "pragmatic" approach to U.S. monetary
policy on Friday, amid calls by hawkish members of the central
bank's policy committee for a quick rise in interest rates due
to tightening labor markets and inflationary risks.
In a speech at the Fed's annual central banking conference,
Yellen laid out in detail why she feels the unemployment rate
alone was inadequate to evaluate the strength of the jobs market
and why the central bank needed to move cautiously on raising
rates.
At the same time, she nodded to the concerns of some Fed
officials who are growing uneasy with the sustained level of its
monetary policy stimulus.
"There is no simple recipe for appropriate policy," Yellen
said, arguing for a "pragmatic" approach that gives officials
room to evaluate data as it arrives without committing to a
preset policy path.
Ahead of her comments, a number of other top Fed officials
had pressed their case for an early hike in benchmark rates,
which have been held near zero since December 2008.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, a voting member
of the Fed's policy panel this year, and two non-voters - St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard and Kansas City Fed President
Esther George - have all sounded warnings this week on the risk
of the Yellen-led Fed falling behind the curve.
'DIFFICULT JUDGMENTS'
Financial market reaction to Yellen's speech was muted, with
prices for U.S. stocks largely unchanged. Yields on U.S.
government debt rose a bit, as did the dollar.
"Janet Yellen confirmed the majority view .. (that) much
more labor recovery is needed before the Fed raises policy
rates," said David Kotok, chairman of Cumberland Advisors in
Sarasota, Florida.
Yellen's speech in Jackson Hole included lengthy references
to the possibility that labor markets may in fact be tighter
then they seem, and that the Fed may be at risk of having to
raise rates sooner and faster than expected.
But, overall, it marked a defense of her basic premise that
significant slack remained in the jobs market, even though she
said the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession damaged the
economy and work force in ways that are not fully understood.
The Fed has said it would wait a "considerable time" after
winding down a stimulative bond-buying program in October before
raising rates. Financial markets currently expect a rate hike
around the middle of next year.
The debate over Yellen's evaluation of labor markets - and
over when to raise borrowing costs - is intensifying within the
Fed's policy committee.
At the central bank's last policy meeting in July, some
officials argued against characterizing the amount of slack in
the labor market as "significant," which the Fed did in its
post-meeting statement. Many officials agreed that
characterization may have to change soon.
Determining the degree of labor market slack has become the
central debate at the Fed. Yellen wants to be sure employment
has recovered as fully as possible before raising rates. In
contrast, the inflation "hawks" worry that more months of
near-zero rates will cause inflation or possible asset bubbles.
Yellen reiterated that the Fed could raise rates sooner than
currently expected if the labor market improves more rapidly,
but also said it could tighten monetary policy later if the
economy disappoints.
The Fed will have to make "difficult judgments about the
cyclical and structural influences in the labor market," she
added.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Michael Flaherty and Jonathan
Spicer; Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York;
Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)